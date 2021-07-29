ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.07

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.07 and last traded at $110.34, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.42.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.
In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
