ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.07

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.07 and last traded at $110.34, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

