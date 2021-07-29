Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of TSE:OVV traded down C$1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,903. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.83. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.13.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

