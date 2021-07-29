Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 495,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LATN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LATN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

