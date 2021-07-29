Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $5.43 Million in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

ARKIU stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.

