400,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

SCOBU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

