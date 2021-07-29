Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $4.59 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of AdaptHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 40,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

