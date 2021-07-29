Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $87,296.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.