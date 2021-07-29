Era Swap Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $16,771.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00769452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.