Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.59

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.59 and last traded at $123.16, with a volume of 1727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.