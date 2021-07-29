Adshares Market Cap Hits $12.08 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $12.08 million and $165,695.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,266 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

