Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana updated its FY 2021 guidance to $21.250-$21.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $5.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $435.53. 14,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.38. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

