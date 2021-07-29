Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down to $37.26

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.26, but opened at $36.00. Cohu shares last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 1,770 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Get Cohu alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cohu by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cohu by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.