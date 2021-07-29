Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 3.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 1,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 706,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

WDH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

