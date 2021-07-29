Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,215,200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $195,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.29.

MSFT opened at $286.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

