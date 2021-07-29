Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $84.16 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

