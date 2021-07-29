Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $1.84 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,844,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $286.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.29.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

