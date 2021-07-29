Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SBEAU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.