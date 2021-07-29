725,000 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 5.92% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 8,413.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of SVAC stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

