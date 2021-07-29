$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.97. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

TMHC stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

