GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Shares Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,587 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXGX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 219.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXGX stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. GX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

