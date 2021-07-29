Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,028,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 597,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

