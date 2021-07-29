Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report sales of $4.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of $297.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

