1,100,000 Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $13,916,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,982,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,940,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,613,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,449,000.

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

