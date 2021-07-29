The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.670 EPS.

Shares of ENSG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.16. 999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

