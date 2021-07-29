Founders Capital Management Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Founders Capital Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.83. 24,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,621. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.