Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 654.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock worth $38,138,113. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.90 on Thursday, hitting $980.40. 6,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $899.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $987.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

