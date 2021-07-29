iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.91. The company had a trading volume of 318,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544,993. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

