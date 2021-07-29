Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $154.45 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

