Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 23,300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,394,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.