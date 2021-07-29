2,242 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 314,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 131.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

