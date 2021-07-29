Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $147.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

