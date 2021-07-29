MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $3,205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $12,242,000. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

