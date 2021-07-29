Genpact (NYSE:G) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.89

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 1537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

