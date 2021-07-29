Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.87

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.87 and last traded at $101.87, with a volume of 1229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.