Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.99

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $87.98, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.25.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

