Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Trading Up 18.6%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) shares were up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83.

Jenoptik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNPKF)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

