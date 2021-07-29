Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Trading Down 6.4%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a market cap of $121.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 7.27.

About Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

