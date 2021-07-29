-$0.65 EPS Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.78). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NVTA stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Invitae has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 34.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invitae by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

