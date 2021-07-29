Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 5,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 62,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

