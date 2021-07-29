5,000 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.60. 11,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,771. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

