Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $9.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADVM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,453 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 600,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after buying an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 13,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

