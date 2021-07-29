KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.37. 82,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,611. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $175.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

