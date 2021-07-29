Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.71. 89,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,018,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 19,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares during the period. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

