Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $633.79 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $633.79 million and approximately $88.19 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00030747 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00213753 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00030902 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.