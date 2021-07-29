Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $340.70 million and $14.93 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00770908 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 547,699,794 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

