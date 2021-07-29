Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

HAFC stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

