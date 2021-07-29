180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $198.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

