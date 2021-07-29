Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 553.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

