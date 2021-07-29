Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

