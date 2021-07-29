Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Shares of DE opened at $353.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.00. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $173.36 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

